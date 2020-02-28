Boyce back as Hearts take on Rangers in Scottish Cup quarter-final
Hearts striker Liam Boyce has recovered from illness and a back problem as he looks to repeat his recent match-winning performance against Rangers in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final.
Toby Sibbick remains on the sidelines with illness.
Marcel Langer completes a two-game ban but Aidy White is available again, while Peter Haring (pelvic trouble) remains sidelined.
Jermain Defoe has an outside chance of making the Rangers squad.
The veteran striker is on his way back from a calf injury which has kept him out since the end of January.
Florian Kamberi, on loan from Hibernian, is cup-tied but fellow striker Alfredo Morelos returns from suspension.
Hearts provisional squad: Zlamal, White, Hickey, Halkett, Smith, Dikamona, Souttar, Bozanic, Clare, Meshino, Ikpeazu, Boyce, Naismith, Walker, Irving, Moore, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Pereira.
Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Barisic, Halliday, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Defoe, Ojo, Morelos, Stewart, Foderingham.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.