Brian Rice tells Hamilton players to focus on St Mirren after Celtic heartache

Scott Brown’s stoppage-time winner gave Brian Rice a sleepless night but the Hamilton head coach vowed to turn his attentions to St Mirren after their last-gasp disappointment at Celtic Park.

Rice was proud of his players for the way they played against the champions and could not contain his disappointment after their 2-1 defeat.

But he is wary of getting too caught up in their performance to focus on Saturday’s visit of the Ladbrokes Premiership bottom club.

When asked if he had reflected on the game, Rice said: “I had all night, I have not slept. The adrenaline was still flowing, still thinking about the performance of the lads, doing everything I asked of them.

“I was still so disappointed driving in, just for the lads and what they put into the game and the discipline they showed.

“I am over it now and I need to be because I need to get the lads going.

“I challenged them to get the ball down and play. The challenge was to try and frustrate Celtic at times and then try and score a goal.

“We did that and I wasn’t surprised because I see it every day in training, but to actually go there and take responsibility to do it on the night was very, very pleasing.

“I take heart from the performances and it would be great if we could get two or three wins now.”

Accies are without a victory in nine matches and sit just a point above St Mirren.

Rice said: “I am always wary of the games after the Old Firm. Nobody gives you a chance and if you play well, people think you can just carry it on.

“It’s a completely different game. I don’t look back, Wednesday night is gone and everything is just about St Mirren.”