Camarasa cuts short Palace stay as he joins Alaves on loan

Victor Camarasa’s loan agreement between Real Betis and Crystal Palace has ended early with the midfielder returning to Spain.

The 25-year-old was expected to remain at Selhurst Park until the summer after joining on a season-long loan in August, but struggled for game time under Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.

He only appeared once in the Premier League this campaign – as a late substitute during a 4-0 loss at Tottenham – and started one other game in the Carabao Cup; a penalty shoot-out defeat to Colchester.

A number of injury and fitness issues hampered the former Spain Under-21 international’s time in London, although when available he sometimes struggled to make the bench for Palace.

Camarasa was recently absent with a calf strain, but has since joined LaLiga side Alaves on loan until the end of the season.