Carlo Ancelotti confident Dominic Calvert-Lewin will sign new Everton deal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to signing a new deal with Everton, according to boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The 22-year-old striker has been a key asset for the Toffees this season, scoring 15 goals, and Ancelotti is confident he will follow in the footsteps of highly-rated defender Mason Holgate, who signed a new five-year deal this week.

Ancelotti said: “Holgate is going to be the future of this club. It’s important for him and for us to renew the contract, to have stability here with this player.

“We are close to Dominic Calvert-Lewin also and I hope he’s going to sign soon. They are talking, they are very close, so soon he’s going to sign. The idea for the future is really clear for us.

“The fact that they are English I think is important for the club, for the structure, because they know better the atmosphere here. But above all they are players with a lot of quality.”

At the other end of the age scale, Ancelotti is also hoping 35-year-old Leighton Baines will stay at Goodison Park for another season.

“There is a possibility,” said the Toffees boss. “We are going to talk with him what he’s going to do. For us, for the club, for me and also I think for his team-mates it will be important to have him also the next season.

“He showed a fantastic attitude in training, in games. He’s really important for us and not only because he’s still a good player and he’s physically good but also he has the experience, the personality that is important for our squad.”

After last weekend’s draw with Manchester United, Everton face another of their rivals for European football this weekend when they travel to face Chelsea.

Ancelotti spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge from 2009 to 2011, winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

He said: “I think it will be an emotional moment for me. I have a fantastic memory of the period that I was there, it was really two unbelievable years. I have a really good memory of everything that happened there and I’m really excited to come back.”

Ancelotti is also looking forward to seeing Frank Lampard, a key player for him during that time and now manager of the Blues.

“I thought that he could be a manager,” said Ancelotti. “He’s going really well, he did well last year. It was not an easy season for Chelsea and I hope for him the best. I am really pleased to go to meet him after a long time and to, I don’t know if I can shake the hand, but to meet him it will be nice for me.”

Ancelotti is relieved to be able to stand on the touchline after being sent off against United.

The Italian was dismissed for his protests after Everton had what would have been a late winner ruled out by VAR and was fined £8,000.

“I don’t want to look back at that situation,” said Ancelotti. “I have to pay a fine, the fine is not cheap, but it doesn’t matter. For me it’s important to stay at Stamford Bridge, I’m happy to be there and I move forward.”

Everton will be without Seamus Coleman, who will miss at least two games with a thigh injury, but Lucas Digne is available after a calf problem.

The Toffees’ treatment room, meanwhile, has gained another client in Cenk Tosun, whose loan at Crystal Palace was cut short by a serious knee injury.

The Turkish striker will have surgery next week, and Ancelotti said: “He will have our total support. I hope everything will be OK and he can recover soon.”