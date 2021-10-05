Central defender Liam Gordon signs a new contract with St Johnstone

Liam Gordon has signed a new contract with St Johnstone that takes him up until the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old central defender has been a regular for the Perth club for three years and played a vital role in last season’s domestic cup double success.

Gordon, who joined his hometown club from Hearts in 2015, told the St Johnstone’s official website: “This is a great day for my family and I.

“We’ve been talking about a new deal in the background for a couple of weeks and it’s great to get it over the line.

“St Johnstone is a big part of my life and I’m so proud to have signed this new contract.

“I’d like to thank the chairman (Steve Brown) and Scott Boyd (head of football operations) for giving me this deal.

“It’s also great credit to the manager and his staff for the improvement in my game in the past 12 months.

“They work hard with all of us on the training ground every day and we reap the benefits.

“I absolutely love it here and look forward to spending the next chunk of my career at McDiarmid Park as a St Johnstone player. This is a special place to be.”

Manager Callum Davidson said: “I am really pleased Liam has pledged his future to the football club.

“Liam is a talented footballer and gives his all every day in training and on the park in competitive games. He was an integral part of our success last season.

“Getting Liam to sign is another (contract) is indication we are continuing to head in the right direction and we’ll look to a couple more of the players to sign new contracts in the not too distant future.”