Chelsea boost as N’Golo Kante returns to training after Covid positive

N’Golo Kante has handed Chelsea a boost by returning to training after self-isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has missed Blues’ matches against Juventus and Southampton, and also sat out France’s international fixtures.

But now the 30-year-old can put himself in the frame to return in Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday, October 16.

Kante had battled ankle trouble earlier this season, only to return a positive Covid test just when he was approaching full rhythm.

“N’Golo Kante has returned to training following his period of isolation from Covid-19,” read a statement on Chelsea’s official club website.

“The French midfielder tested positive for Covid ahead of the Champions League trip to Juventus, but after completing his period of self-isolation he is now clear to resume training.

“Kante trained away from the main group, working on his fitness with a number of individual drills, with the aim to integrate him after the international break.”

Chelsea sat top of the Premier League heading into the international fixtures, and will be looking to strengthen their situation against the Bees when the domestic action resumes.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, pictured, has found some form for Chelsea (Tess Derry/PA)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressed in defensive midfield in the 3-1 win over Southampton to send Chelsea into the break on a high.

The academy graduate has pushed himself back into the mix for regular action, and appears to have edged ahead of Atletico Madrid loanee Saul Niguez.

Kante has proved Chelsea’s defensive linchpin however and his return would provide a clear boost to boss Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James and Christian Pulisic will be more doubtful in terms of being ready to take on Brentford however.

England full-back James and USA forward Pulisic have both been battling ankle concerns.