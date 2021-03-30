Chelsea transfer news: Blues still in David Alaba race as agent reveals talks are ongoing

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on a free transfer this summer aren’t over, but Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading the race, according to the player’s agent Pini Zahavi.

The Austria international has been heavily linked with a move to one of the El Clasico giants at the end of the season, but a decision is yet to be made.

PSG and Chelsea are also in the mix and although many reports have put the French and English clubs as outsiders in the battle for Alaba’s signature, Zahavi underlined that negotiations are ongoing.

“David has to choose who wins the race,” he told Kicker (via Manchester Evening News).

Zahavi did admit that the two Spanish clubs are favourites to sign his client, but wouldn’t rule out another outcome.

“We are still talking to other clubs. There is no deadline,” he said.

The 28-year-old announced earlier this season that he would depart the Bundesliga champions after 13 years when his contract expires.at the end of the campaign.

A nine-time German champion and double Champions League winner, Alaba is one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this summer.

He has continued to play a key role for Bayern this season, scoring two goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, and his famous versatility makes the Austrian all the more appealing as he can play across defence and midfield.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

FEATURE Barrowcelona 2.0: How Bolton Wanderers have become English football’s form team

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?