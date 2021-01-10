Chelsea transfer news: Declan Rice would prefer Blues move over Man Utd

Declan Rice would favour a move to Chelsea over Manchester United, according to the latest reports.

The West Ham midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

Rice has performed well again this season, helping David Moyes’ side to a comfortable position in mid-table.

He is unlikely to depart in the January transfer window, but several clubs are expected to consider summer swoops for the England international.

Chelsea were the club most heavily linked with Rice before the start of the current campaign.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation, although Chelsea appear to hold a significant trump card.

According to the Daily Mirror , Rice has told friends that he wants to stay in London and has no intention of joining United.

The midfielder was born in the capital of England and spent eight years in Chelsea’s academy.

He joined West Ham’s youth setup in 2014 and has since made 128 appearances for the first team.

Chelsea remain the favourites to sign Rice, but West Ham intend to drive a hard bargain.

The Hammers are said to value their prized asset at £80m, which could prove out of reach even for the Blues.

However, Rice is keen to play Champions League football and could attempt to force through a move.

There were suggestions in the summer that Frank Lampard - who himself moved to Chelsea from West Ham as a player - wanted to convert the 21-year-old into a centre-back at Stamford Bridge.

Rice has been deployed in the heart of the backline in the past but has been used exclusively in the centre of midfield this season.

West Ham face Stockport in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Moyes’ men then return to Premier League action against Burnley next weekend.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?