Conor Coady describes ‘incredible moment’ after ending his long Molineux drought

Wolves skipper Conor Coady was delighted after ending his six-year Molineux goal drought.

The defender scored his first home league goal for Wolves in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty and Adama Traore’s stoppage-time strike left the hosts eighth in the Premier League, despite James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick for the Saints.

It was Coady’s first home goal since scoring in the League Cup against Crawley in 2016.

The England international told the club’s website: “It’s not a good enough stat that, is it, really? I enjoyed that more than anything because I’ve waited to score at this ground in the Premier League for such a long time.

“It’s incredible. An incredible moment and incredible feeling. To score in front of the South Bank is always amazing but I’ve waited a long, long time for that.

“I was expecting it to be ruled out to be honest and then Raul almost took it off me when he blocked it on the line but it was an amazing feeling.

“More than that, it was a fantastic result for us, and we said it was a big night for us. We wanted to go and try and impress, try and perform. We knew how much of a battle it was going to be, so it’s a magnificent result for us.”

Jimenez opened the scoring from the spot after Jan Bednarek brought down Rayan Ait-Nouri, although it needed a lengthy VAR check and referee Michael Salisbury consulting the monitor to finally award the first-half penalty.

Coady made it 2-0 after 59 minutes, following up when Max Kilman’s header hit a post, but Ward-Prowse’s magnificent 30-yard free kick pulled a goal back with six minutes left.

Romain Perraud hit the bar as the visitors chased a leveller but Traore struck in stoppage time to seal the points.

Saints midfielder Oriol Romeu told the club’s website: “We conceded too many goals, three goals is way too difficult. Although I know one was a penalty, one was a free-kick and the other one is when we’re trying to get back in the game and have less people back.

“It was an amazing free-kick from Prowsey, again, which gets us back into the game and we pushed. We had a clear chance from Romain and a couple of crosses that were close, but the ball didn’t go into the net and it wasn’t enough to get a point.

“I was quite upset we lost and quite angry but looking back now I think it was a good performance.”