Craig Bryson can bring goals for St Johnstone – Callum Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes the introduction of Craig Bryson can add more goal threat to his side.

Saints have only scored once in six games ahead of Sunday’s trip to Celtic Park.

Murray Davidson made his first start of the season following injury during last weekend’s defeat by Livingston and Bryson will give the Saints boss another midfielder who can make dangerous runs into the box.

The 33-year-old, who arrived recently following an injury-hit spell at Aberdeen, has scored against Celtic for both Clyde and Kilmarnock and netted 42 goals in a successful spell with Derby.

Callum Davidson told Saints TV: “He had a wee niggle when he came in but now he is fully training so he will be there or thereabouts for selection.

“It’s good to have someone like him in there with bags of experience, played at a high level down in England, and I was delighted to acquire him.

“He brings that composure, that energy, experience, but he can do both jobs: he can sit and play and go forward and attack so he will give us that goal threat.”

With four goals in nine games, Saints are the lowest scorers in the Scottish Premiership but rank among the top six for shots at goal. Only Motherwell have managed fewer on target but Callum Davidson is encouraged that the chances are coming.

“I have confidence and belief in the players, especially the attacking ones,” he said.

“They are doing the right things. My worry would be if they weren’t getting the chances. But, because they are and because they are working hard to do so, I have every faith in them.”