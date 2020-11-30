Cyber Monday: Get 50% off Jamie Carragher's 'The Greatest Games' book

Jamie Carragher's 'The Greatest Games' book is half price this Cyber Monday - it's just £10.00, down from its RRP of £20.00.

You may have seen Carra presenting Monday Night Football guest Eddie Howe recently with a copy of the book, which is inspired by the No.1 podcast. The book takes a fresh look at some of the most famous games of all time, complete with the pundit's incisive analysis.

You can also get the book for £9.99 on Amazon's Kindle.

Carragher's Sky Sports frenemy Gary Neville also has money off his book this Black Friday. Neville's autobiography 'Red' is just £8.19 today.

Of course, if you'd like to read more from Jamie Carragher, his 2009 autobiography 'Carra' is also available on Amazon for £9.99.

Buy Jamie Carragher's 'The Greatest Games' on Amazon now

