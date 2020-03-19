Daniel Levy says coronavirus crisis is the "most serious hurdle" he has faced as Tottenham chairman

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has labelled the coronavirus pandemic the "most serious hurdle" he has encountered during his time at the club.

The Premier League season was placed on hold until April 4 last Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives of all 20 clubs will take part in a conference call on Thursday to try and plot a way forward.

There have been some calls for the 2019/20 campaign to be declared null and void, but most top-flight sides are keen to see the season completed one way or another.

And Levy, who has served as Spurs chairman for 19 years, believes the current crisis could threaten the "future stability" of the north London outfit.

The 58-year-old was speaking after the club announced revenues of £461m and profits of £69m for last season.

“We are painfully aware that it seems wholly inappropriate to be giving any attention to the prior year’s financial results at a time when so many individuals and businesses face worrying and difficult times,” he said.

“We are, however, legally required to announce these by 31 March 2020.

“We are all facing uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives. I have spent nearly 20 years growing this club and there have been many hurdles along the way – none of this magnitude – the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious of them all.

“You will have noticed that we have, as a necessity, ceased all fan-facing operations. With such uncertainty we shall all need to work together to ensure the impact of this crisis does not undermine the future stability of the club.

“This will include working with the wider football industry and its stakeholders to seek to restore the season – but only when it is safe and practical to do so.”

READ MORE

What would each Premier League season since 2000 have looked like if it ended after 29 games?

Better off or not? How cancelling the season completely would affect every Premier League club

5 ways Gareth Southgate can use Euro 2020 postponement to England's advantage