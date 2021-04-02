David Wotherspoon keen to push on at St Johnstone after earning Canada call-up

David Wotherspoon has vowed to shine for St Johnstone as he seeks another chance to bask in Bayern Munich star Alfonso Davies’ limelight.

The Perth playmaker was back in the Canada squad for the first time in 15 months last week as he hooked up with Champions League winner Davies.

It proved to be an experience to remember for the 31-year-old as he netted his first international goal for the Canucks on Tuesday.

Wotherspoon also registered three assists as John Herdman’s team smashed the Cayman Islands 11-0 in a ruthless World Cup qualifying win, with Bundesliga ace Davies helping himself to a double.

The Saints forward, who now has four caps after also registering a second-half substitute appearance in a 5-1 mauling of Bermuda, enjoyed every minute of his stint across the Atlantic.

But he is well aware he might find himself back out in the cold when Canada continue their bid to reach next year’s finals in Qatar against Aruba and Suriname in June if he does not continue his recent impressive displays for Callum Davidson’s team.

“Last week was massive for me to go out there and represent my country,” said Wotherspoon. “To get my first international goal and three assists in the one game was brilliant.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and I was buzzing all week just to be involved again. To play with some of the players I did over there was just a massive experience.

“It’s a great set-up they have over there and it’s really enjoyable to be part of. Now I want to build on my first goal.

“I’ll be pushing to get back into the squad as it’s a pleasure and an honour to play for them.

“I need to do the business back home first and foremost to have a chance of getting back in there.

“I’ll have my foot on the gas and keep going.”

Wotherspoon joined an exclusive club containing just three members when he helped Saints to the Betfred Cup back in February.

Along with Stevie May and Michael O’Halloran, they are the only players in the club’s history to have landed two winners’ medals having also played a part in the club’s 2014 Scottish Cup triumph.

The trio will now kick-off the quest to make it a hat-trick of prizes as they take on Tayside rivals Dundee in the third round of this year’s competition at Dens Park on Saturday.

“It’s certainly something we’re all delighted with personally,” said Wotherspoon, whose team will again be without Murray Davidson this weekend. “It was a massive achievement for us and the club as well.

“We want to build on that, we want more success and we’re hungry for it. We know what it would mean to the club to bring that success back.

“We’ll take it one step at a time and that starts with beating Dundee this season.

“They’ve had a bit of a stop-start situation with everything that’s go on but I’m sure they’ll be ready to go this weekend.

“It’s as big a game for them as it is for us – it’s massive for both clubs.”