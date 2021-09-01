Djed Spence joins Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence has completed a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old has made more than 60 appearances for the Teessiders, but had struggled to force his way into manager Neil Warnock’s plans for the new campaign.

A statement on Forest’s official website said: “Nottingham Forest are pleased to confirm the season-long loan of Djed Spence from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

“The 21-year-old right-back started his career at Fulham and was regular for the Teessiders last season, and has played more than 60 times for Boro since his league debut in December 2019.

“The signing has been approved by the EFL following the passing of the transfer deadline last night at 11pm.”

Spence follows deadline day signings Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager into the club as manager Chris Hughton attempts to turn around a dreadful start to the Sky Bet Championship season which has seen his side fail to win any of their first five league games.