Duncan Ferguson has injury problems ahead of Everton’s clash with Chelsea

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson has to contend with the same injury problems faced by the sacked Marco Silva as he seeks to halt their slump against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Right-back Seamus Coleman (rib) and midfielder Fabian Delph (hamstring) are still sidelined.

There is also a doubt over defender Yerry Mina who limped away from Anfield after the Merseyside derby defeat which cost Silva his job.

Tammy Abraham should shake off a knock to feature for Chelsea.

The in-form England striker limped out of the closing stages of Wednesday’s 2-1 home league win over Aston Villa, but is expected to be ready to take on the Toffees.

Ross Barkley is back in contention after illness, while the Everton clash comes just too soon for Antonio Rudiger who continues to inch back to match fitness after a pelvic problem.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Davies, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Lossl, Baines, Mina, Walcott, Tosun, Kean, Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Emerson, James, Tomori, Kovacic, Willian, Kante, Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Cumming.