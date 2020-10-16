Dundee ready to let Scotland duo loose

Dundee United could finally unleash their new international strike force of Marc McNulty and Lawrence Shankland when the Tangerines welcome Aberdeen to Tannadice on Saturday.

McNulty has been left working on his fitness levels since arriving on loan from Reading while Shankland has reported back from Scotland duty in top condition and both are in contention to face the Dons.

Fellow new recruit Jeando Fuchs is unlikely to feature even though his enforced period in quarantine after arriving from Spain ends on Friday. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist will be assessed by boss Micky Mellon after sitting out four games with a groin injury but Adrian Sporle has shaken off a knock.

Aberdeen still have Curtis Main, Matty Kennedy, Mikey Devlin, Sam Cosgrove and Greg Leigh on the sidelines but some of the first three could be involved against Hamilton on Tuesday.

Gary Woods will be on the bench following his loan move from Oldham after another former Hamilton goalkeeper, Tomas Cerny, was ruled out for several months with a knee problem.

Dean Campbell is still out with a foot injury.