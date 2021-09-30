Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month
By PA Staff
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes has been named cinch Premiership player of the month.
The American netted a long-range winner against Dundee and headed the goal which earned United a point at Celtic Park.
United also drew with St Mirren during September.
