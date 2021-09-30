Trending

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month

By

Celtic v Dundee United – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
(Image credit: Jane Barlow)

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes has been named cinch Premiership player of the month.

The American netted a long-range winner against Dundee and headed the goal which earned United a point at Celtic Park.

United also drew with St Mirren during September.