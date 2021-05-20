Elliot Parish signs new St Johnstone deal

Goalkeeper Elliot Parish has signed a new one-year deal with St Johnstone, the Scottish Cup finalists have announced.

The 30-year-old Englishman joined the Perth club from Dundee in 2019 and has committed his future until the summer of 2022.

Parish, who will be back-up to number one Zander Clark in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park, told St Johnstone’s official website: “I’m pleased my situation is sorted and I thank the football club for their contract offer.

“I’ve had a great time at Saints and knowing I’m going to be here for another season is what I wanted.

“I enjoy working with Paul Mathers as he is a first-class goalkeeping coach. Zander Clark and I get plenty out of our sessions with Paul.

“We are all now looking forward to the Scottish Cup final and our focus is on that.

“We’ve had a brilliant season, so far, and it’s been very special to be part of it all.”