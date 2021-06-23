Euro 2020: Player ratings from France 2-2 Portugal

France and Portugal are both through to the Euro 2020 last-16 after a dramatic 90 minutes in Budapest and Munich, in which the four teams switched places in the group a handful of times.

Portugal took a lead from a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, following Hugo Lloris clattering Danilo while trying to punch out. Soon after, Karim Benzema equalised from the spot himself, for his first goal at the tournament.

Benzema struck France into the lead early in the second half, beating the offside trap to slot in his second. Ronaldo dragged Portugal back to 2-2 on the hour mark, after Jules Kounde gave away a penalty.

The result confirmed France as group winners with Portugal third. Germany's 2-2 draw in Munich with Hungary secured their place second in the group, drawing England at Wembley next Tuesday.

France

Hugo Lloris: 5

Let himself down early with a major boob in flattening Danilo and went the wrong way for both penalties. Harsh to judge a keeper on two moments facing Cristiano Ronaldo from 12 yards but Lloris didn't have much else to do to redeem himself.

Jules Kounde: 6

Looked assured in defence and overlapped on the right-wing excellently like he was a natural right-back. Let himself down with the penalty and showed his tender age, however, in the second half.

Raphael Varane: 7

When does he not look imperious? The Real Madrid defender didn't do too much wrong all game but equally wasn't tested by Diogo Jota making darting runs perhaps as much as he'd have thought.

Presnel Kimpembe: 7

Looked confident at centre-back, before turning his hand at playing full-back. He was good there too.

Lucas Hernandez: 6

First-choice left-back reinstated for this one, Lucas didn't come out for the second half after receiving a yellow card in the first. Did little else of note but perhaps should have kept a closer eye on Bernardo Silva, who ran rampant in the first 45 minutes.

Corentin Tolisso: 7

Adrian Rabiot's replacement was great in the "Blaise Matuidi role", offering himself in attack, keeping width when necessary and tracking back for his team. Has done enough to warrant a start in the last-16.

N'Golo Kante: 7

One of his quieter games, the Chelsea midfielder wasn't quite as omnipresent as you'd expect. While he'd probably have been expecting to keep Bruno Fernandes on a leash, his job was considerably more complicated trying to chase Renato Sanches from box to box.

Paul Pogba: 7

Dictated the midfield with the same confidence as you'd expect but didn't have the impact that he had against Germany. Getting nutmegged on a Portugal counter was a minor low-point on an otherwise good evening.

Karim Benzema: 9

His best international performance since the 2014 World Cup. Benzema dragged the Portuguese defenders deep, equalised with his penalty and executed his run to perfection for his second. Showed the star quality that made Didier Deschamps recall him this summer.

Antoine Griezmann: 7

Started strongly, wandering around the frontline and evening getting back to complete crunching tackles. The Barcelona forward felt like a spare part in the frontline at times, however, with Benzema and Mbappe the more deadly.

Kylian Mbappe: 7

Even when he's not doing much, you can't take your eyes off him. Mbappe won the penalty early and toiled for Les Bleus, pulling Nelson Semedo out of position and trying to create space for Benzema. OK, he didn't score - but he'll still be happy with the work he put in.

SUBSTITUTES

Lucas Digne: 6

Only played ten minutes before pulling a muscle and heading off. Disappointing for the Everton man to be out for the rest of the tournament.

Kingsley Coman: 6

Offered pace in the second half to stretch the Portuguese backline but didn't do much else of note.

Adrian Rabiot: 7

Looked comfortable in possession ahead of Pogba and recycled the ball well on the edge of the Portugal box.

Moussa Sissoko: 6

Didn't have much of an impact in the game, as Didier Deschamps gave a Euro 2016 his first minutes at the 2020 competition.

Portugal

Rui Patricio: 7

The Portuguese goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Karim Benzema's two goals, but did pull off a sublime save from a Paul Pogba strike, tipping the ball away from a certain goal. He didn't have too much to do, but seemed assured when called into action.

Nelson Semedo: 6

The full-back had a good game, especially against a flying Kylian Mbappe. Many assumed before the game that this was the position which could lose Portugal the game, but Semedo stood strong - until he gave a penalty away. The referee awarding the penalty is a contentious decision, and Semedo did well to track Mbappe's run, though the arm off was clumsy.

Pepe: 6

Kept the ball away from the box for the majority of the game, and dealt with it in his no nonsense style whenever it came near him. He did get slightly caught out for both goals though, leaving gaps and allowing runners off him to fill the vacated spaces.

Ruben Dias: 7

The Manchester City man, like Pepe, dealt with the balls into the box whenever needed. However, the run from Benzema and the ball from Pogba left Dias blindsided, causing Portugal to conceded their second goal of the game.

Raphael Guerreiro: 7

Guerreiro is one of Portugal's most consistent and assured players, and despite not having a major influence on the game, he still managed to provide near-perfect crosses for super-human jumper Ronaldo.

Danilo: 7

Portugal seemed to lose their steeliness in midfield when Danilo departed the field at half-time, and the defensive midfielder managed to largely keep Antoine Griezmann quiet.

Bernardo Silva: 6

The diminutive midfielder struggled to get into the game in parts of the match. His energy and tireless closing down though can't be forgotten, and he remains an integral member to this Portugal side.

Joao Moutinho: 7

It was Moutinho's free kick that caused Lloris to erratically vacate his goal and punch Danilo in the head (at the same time as the ball). He controlled the tempo for Portugal for parts of the game, but grew tired as the match wore on and his influence waned.

Renato Sanches: 8

Sanches just loves the Euros. He hasn't produced much at club level since his performances in 2016, but his first start at this tournament showed once again why he earned that Golden Boy crown that year. His inclusion over Bruno Fernandes could continue into the knockout rounds.

Diogo Jota: 6

Like Silva, Jota struggled at times to get involved in the game. But, also like Silva, his tireless running off the ball creates chances for other places and allows the defence to push higher.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 8

Some may say he only scored two penalties, but Ronaldo is dragging this Portugal side to the knockout rounds again. He has scored five times now at this tournament, with his second against France equalling Ali Daei's record 109 international goals.

SUBSTITUTES

Bruno Fernandes: 5

Seemed to struggle coming on at the right of midfield, and his challenge on Coman should have produced a penalty for France. Fernandes is a lucky boy VAR didn't choose to award anything there.

Ruben Neves: 6

Didn't have enough time to start controlling the tempo Neves is so good at doing, but kept things simple and assured in the heart of the midfield.

Diogo Dalot: 6

Replaced Semedo for his first start in an international tournament. He didn't get many minutes, and defended for the majority of his time on the pitch.

Sergio Oliviera: 6

Received minimal minutes at the end of the match, replacing the excellent Renato Sanches in the middle of midfield.

Joao Palhinha: 5

Struggled to impart the same physicality Danilo did on the game when he was introduced at half-time. Laboured on the ball at times and failed to deal with Pogba and Griezman's interchange around the edge of the penalty area.