European Super League: Andrea Agnelli says the competition cannot go ahead

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has spoken out about the European Super League, which he believes cannot continue without the support of the six English clubs who left the competition last night.

On Sunday, football was rocked by the news of a breakaway competition instigated by 12 clubs across Europe, including the Big Six in the Premier League.

After widespread condemnation, fan protests and anger across the board, however, all six English clubs withdrew participation from the project.

Without them, Agnelli says, the Super League is doomed.

"To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case," said Agnelli, when asked whether the Super League could still go ahead.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project, of the value that it would have developed to the pyramid, of the creation of the best competition in the world, but evidently no. I don't think that project is now still up and running."

Rumours circulated last night that Agnelli had left his position as Juventus chairman as one of the key architects of the league, which he has been quick to dismiss.

Juventus currently lie in fourth in Serie A.

