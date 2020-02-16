Everton midfielder Gomes returns to action for first time since horrific injury

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has returned to action after suffering an horrific fracture dislocation to his ankle in November.

The 26-year-old played an hour of a behind-closed-doors friendly at the club’s Finch Farm training base on Sunday, and medical staff reported no issues following the run out.

Everton tweeted an update, which read: “Andre Gomes today played the full 60 minutes in an 11-a-side game made up of first-team players and under-23s, with no issues reported by the club’s medical staff.”

Gomes was playing for the first time since suffering the injury following a tackle from Son Heung-min during Everton’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Goodison Park on November 3.

He will now continue training with the first-team squad ahead of the Premier League trip to Arsenal next weekend.