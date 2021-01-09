Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti says Toffees could sell Moise Kean to PSG

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says PSG loanee Moise Kean might not return to Goodison Park.

The Toffees signed Kean from Juventus in the summer of 2019, but he endured an underwhelming debut campaign with the club.

The striker scored only two goals in 33 appearances for Everton last season, and he was subsequently loaned out to PSG for the 2020/21 campaign.

Kean has been much more impressive in France, finding the back of the net 10 times in 17 outings to date.

Everton paid £29m to sign Kean from Juve and Ancelotti has indicated they are willing to listen to offers for the Italy international.

“First we have to look at the desire of the player,” the Everton manager said. “If the player wants to stay at PSG then of course the two clubs have to sit at the table to talk about this, and we are open to talk.

“The club is open to talk if PSG wants to sign Moise Keane, who is doing really well in this moment.”

However, Ancelotti says he wants to retain the services of Bernard, who has been linked with a loan move to Roma.

The Brazilian has only started two Premier League games this term but remains part of his manager’s plans.

If the player desires to stay here we are not going to force him to leave. Until now he is happy to stay here. He didn’t play a lot but he never came to say: ‘I want to leave’ and we don’t want him to sell him full stop. This is the situation at the moment.”

Ancelotti also revealed that Lucas Digne is in line to feature against Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Digne was not expected to be fit again until next month at the earliest, but the left-back has made a quick recovery from ankle surgery six weeks ago.

“His recovery was really fast – the medical staff and him did a fantastic job,” the Italian said.

“He trained all week with us and is fit, in good condition and can play tomorrow. We know Digne is a top professional. The surgery was good, the rehab was really good and it was unbelievable to see Digne so early in training.”

