FIFA 21: FUT Team of the Week 12 has been revealed

FIFA 21's Team of the Week has been released, featuring the biggest and the best stars of the past seven days across the globe.

An accolade for any player, this lucky 11 - plus substitutes - are the ones who impressed EA enough to hand out one of those pretty black and gold cards. If you're lucky enough, you'll find one in a pack this week on Ultimate Team.

TOTW cards go for even more money than the regular ones and there's a chance to duel against this set of superstars within the Squad Battles section of FUT for XP and coins.

And what do coins make? Prizes!

MORE FIFA 21 (Image credit: EA) FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars

FIFA 21 TOTW12

GK: Andrea Consigli, Sassuolo

CB: James Tavernier, Rangers

CB: Matthias Ginter, Borussia Monchengladbach

CB: Jules Kounde, Sevilla

RM: Hirving Lazano, Napoli

CM: Toni Kroos, Real Madrid

CM: Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig

LM: Jonathan Bamba, Lille

RF: Jamie Vardy, Leicester City

ST: Dario Bennetto, Marseille

LF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, AS Roma

Substitutes

Emi Martinez, Aston Villa

Michael Keane, Everton

Carlos Soler, Valencia

Lucas Paqueta, Lyon

Lucas Zelarayan, Colombus Crew

Antony, Ajax

Shon Weissman, Real Valladolid

Deian Sorescu, Dinamo Bucharest

Emmanuel Gigliotti, Leon

Leonardo Mancuso, Empoli

Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough

Sascha Molders, 1860 Munich

How to get coins on FIFA 21

You can buy FIFA points from Amazon - these can be used to buy packs, which contain players for trading. Trading these players for coins can then allow you to buy more players.

See below for the prices of packs to get a headstart in FIFA 21.

500 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £3.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

750 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £5.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

1,600 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £11.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

2,200 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £15.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

4,600 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £32.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

12,000 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £79.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FIFA 21 news: Most improved players, 5-star skilled players and best XI under 21 revealed

Ranked! The top 10 FUT icons in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 for XBox Series X pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it

FIFA 21 for PS5 pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it