Football rumours: Chelsea entering race for Everton forward Richarlison
By PA Staff published
What the papers say
Chelsea are set to throw their hat in the ring for wanted Everton forward Richarlison. The Daily Mail says the 25-year-old Brazil international could form a vital piece as the Blues look to overhaul their strike force. However Richarlison has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, with Everton wanting in excess of £50million for his services.
The paper also reports Manchester United have had a £55m bid for striker Evanilson rejected by Porto. Citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the paper says United intend to return with a fresh offer for the 22-year-old Brazilian.
Staying with United, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils could beat Arsenal to the signing of Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez. The Gunners recently had a bid of £25m rejected by Ajax, with Arsenal bosses fearing United could come in with a more significant offer.
The Daily Mail says Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is on the verge of joining Turkish side Trabzonspor in an estimated £3m deal.
Social media round-up
Barca look away now! 👀— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2022
Crystal Palace could rival Everton for £20m-rated Harry Winks with Spurs ready to listen to offers | @JackRosser_https://t.co/pSBwQlc0YE— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 20, 2022
Players to watch
Armando Broja: Sky Sports reports West Ham are set to make a £30m offer for the Chelsea striker.
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign the Union Berlin forward, according to The Telegraph.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.