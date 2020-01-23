Former Scotland international Kenny Miller leaves Partick Thistle

Kenny Miller is looking for a new club after leaving Partick Thistle by mutual agreement.

The 40-year-old scored 10 goals for Thistle after joining last summer but manager Ian McCall wanted to make room in his squad for new signing Brian Graham.

Miller said on Thistle’s official website: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Firhill and would like to thank both Gary (Caldwell) and Ian, all the coaching staff, backroom team, my team-mates and, of course, the fans for their support.

“I wish the club the best of luck for the rest of the season and beyond – hopefully Thistle are back in the top flight soon.”

McCall added: “Kenny’s footballing CV speaks for itself and while at Firhill he has displayed the same commitment and drive and set the same standards for himself as he has throughout his career.”