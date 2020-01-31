Forrest happy to fill in at wing-back for Celtic

James Forrest feels he can do plenty of attacking damage while playing at wing-back.

Natural winger Forrest set up Olivier Ntcham’s opener and scored the second goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St Johnstone while playing on the right in Neil Lennon’s 3-5-2 formation.

Brendan Rodgers occasionally deployed him in the same role and there could be more chances to play there with Mikey Johnston’s knee injury further limiting Lennon’s wing options following the departures of Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Hamilton, Forrest said: “I think it was one of the best 45 minutes of the season and with a different formation as well, which is good for the players and coaches.

“Over the last few games the manager has changed formations a few times. It’s good for the players and keeps everyone on their roes.

“I have played (wing-back) the last few years more and more. It’s good to play different positions and I don’t mind playing there to help the team out if that’s what the manager chooses.

“Obviously the first time I played it, you say it’s more defensive than the normal position I play in. But we have got good defensive players and they always talk you through the game and help you out.

“Over the last couple of years I have enjoyed playing it more than I did at the start.”

Greg Taylor set up Celtic’s third goal from the left as both wing-backs got forward to good effect to supply strikers Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard.

“That’s what the coaches are after for anyone who plays wing-back,” Forrest said. “It’s not just the defensive work, they want you attacking and getting you involved as well.

“It’s a good system to use and it has obviously worked in the last few games.

“The manager likes when the ball is out wide. He wants the midfielders in the box as well as the strikers and you have more chance of scoring if you get more numbers in there.

“We scored with a couple of crosses on Wednesday and the manager and coaches were happy with that.

“The way we started on Wednesday was really good. We had a lot of attackers on and with two strikers it has worked really well.

“Sometimes when teams sit in, that extra attacker gives them an extra problem. You saw on Wednesday we created a lot of chances and could have scored more than three goals in that first half.”