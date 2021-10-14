FPL tips: Gunners can trigger climb up the rankings

The return from the international break brings armchair managers’ focus back to their Fantasy Premier League sides.

Arsenal provide a number of this week’s most tempting options, while Wolves’ refreshed attack is also sure to appeal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the recommended options in each position.

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale has excelled with Arsenal (PA graphic)

Aaron Ramsdale has been a big driving force behind – and FPL beneficiary of – Arsenal’s recent upturn in form, with three clean sheets and only one goal conceded in his four appearances to date.

That makes him the top goalkeeper in PA’s Transfer Score metric – combining form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) – with his low price tag (£4.6million) and ownership (4.9 per cent) helping him to a mark of 69 out of 100.

Southampton’s Alex McCarthy and Leeds’ Illan Meslier are the other recommendations, with the clear message that bargains can be had between the sticks.

Defence

Cesar Azpilicueta is the week’s highest-ranked player (PA graphic)

Chelsea enjoy the easiest ride in FDR terms over the coming weeks and captain Cesar Azpilicueta is backed to build on his impressive form, though his two assists against Southampton last time out may prove an outlier.

His transfer score of 72 is the highest of the week – just ahead of Diego Llorente who, like Meslier, benefits from Leeds’ friendly run of fixtures. The Spaniard scored against Watford before the international break on his comeback from injury.

Matty Cash, also a recent goalscorer for Aston Villa, completes the podium places at the back.

Midfield

Arsenal’s surge is most evident in midfield (PA graphic)

Arsenal’s resurgence also sees Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe included as two of the three midfield recommendations.

Three straight wins, with a goal apiece and two Saka assists to Smith Rowe’s one, re-established the homegrown pair among the top picks despite that run ending with a turgid draw at Brighton last time out.

Their respective transfer scores of 70 and 67 sandwich Everton’s Andros Townsend after his three goals and an assist in the last four gameweeks.

Forwards

While Wolves’ new-look strikeforce stand out (PA graphic)

Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan have boosted their side after a slow start to the season and either could be an appealing option depending on your attacking budget.

Jimenez is edged out of the top spot in our ranking by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, who has scored four goals (and an own goal) in his last four games and six this season to share the early lead in the Golden Boot race.

They each have transfer scores of 64 with Hwang, almost £2m cheaper than his club-mate at £5.6m, on 61 after his brace against Newcastle – both assisted by Jimenez.