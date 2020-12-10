FPL tips: These cheap differential picks could dominate gameweek 12

A number of potential Fantasy Premier League bargain buys have reared their heads ahead of gameweek 12.

Using a Transfer Score made up of recent form – with further marks for low cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating – we have plucked some of the most appealing picks from obscurity.

And ahead of GW12 there look to be plenty of potential points going cheap.

Strike a deal

Three potential third-choice strikers look to be good value ahead of GW12, with all of them bringing something different to the table.

Brighton’s Danny Welbeck brings form, having notched one goal and two assists in his last three games – at £5.5m and 0.9% ownership, not many have taken a gamble on the former Arsenal man so far.

Next is Southampton’s Che Adams, who faces Sheffield United and Fulham in the games to come, scoring highly for fixture difficulty – could he add to his three goals and four assists at £6m?

Finally, the Blades’ Oliver McBurnie is owned by just 0.3% of managers, giving him legitimate differential potential. At £5.6m he just scored his first league goal of the season, but with more than 200 Threat points accumulated in his last three games, looks set to add to his tally.

Gross profit v Neto profit

While Riyad Mahrez‘s form gives him a Transfer Score of 85, he is pipped to top spot by Brighton’s Pascal Gross.

Considerably cheaper, the Seagull scores well across the board – with two goals and two assists in five games, and a low ownership of 0.4%, now would be the time to buy the Brighton man as he settles back into the starting XI.

Further north, it’s Neto who looks a prospect at £5.6m. The Wolves midfielder notched a 13-point haul against Arsenal recently, while at 4.9% he is still flying under the radar.

Currently ranked ninth and 18th among midfielders for Creativity and Threat respectively, he could deliver both goals and assists in equal measure.

OK Alioski

In defence, two players from some of the game’s most expensively assembled back lines dominate the Transfer Score – but Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski makes for an intriguing alternative.

At just £4.4m and 0.8% ownership Alioski is in prime position to become a differential option if he maintains his form, having notched 16 points in his last three games.

Most of that FPL haul has come from consecutive clean sheets against Arsenal and Everton, and with West Ham, Newcastle, Burnley and West Brom to come in Leeds’ next five games, who is to say more won’t follow?

If Alioski stays in the starting XI, he will be difficult to ignore in the market.