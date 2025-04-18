FPL tips for GW33: Three defenders you should sign

It’s almost time for Gameweek 33 in Fantasy Premier League, and you might be pondering how to set up your defence to collect as many points as possible.

Fortunately, FourFourTwo has got your back in that department, with our tips for some bargain defenders who could just make all the difference to your team.

Will you be adding any of these three to your squad? They’re well worth considering, we reckon…

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves (£4.8m)

Rayan Ait-Nouri shoots to score for Wolves against Tottenham (Image credit: Alamy)

Rayan Ait-Nouri continues to prove why he’s one of Wolves’ main men, reaching 10 Premier League goal involvements for the season with a goal and assist in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Tottenham.

The Algeria wing-back is integral to what Wolves do going forward, and he can still be yours in FPL for under £5m – a steal if you ask us.

Next up for Ait-Nouri and co. is a trip to troubled Manchester United, who have looked decidedly sieve-like in their last two games, leaking six goals.

Conor Bradley – Liverpool (£4.7m)

Conor Bradley playing for Liverpool against West Ham (Image credit: Alamy)

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined until late April, Conor Bradley should continue at right-back when Liverpool travel to all-but-relegated Leicester on Sunday – where the Reds might be able to wrap up the title.

And with Alexander-Arnold seemingly bound for Real Madrid this summer, Bradley has put a string of fine auditions to succeed him in Arne Slot’s back four.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international has impressed both defensively and offensively, providing his fourth Premier League assist against Fulham recently.

Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham (£4.1m)

Ryan Sessegnon playing for Fulham against Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying a resurgence in his second spell at boyhood club Fulham, for whom he’s found the net twice in the last four Premier League games, as well as laying on one assist.

At just £4.1m, we say Sessegnon is well worth considering as the Cottagers host West London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, before travelling to already-relegated Southampton next Saturday.

FPL classes the 24-year-old as a defender, but he’s started Fulham’s last two matches on the right wing – where, as the numbers show, he poses quite a threat.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 33 is 1:30pm on Saturday, 19 April.