Goodwin backs Buddies to ‘park two buses’ at Rangers

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin plans to emulate Broxburn Athletic’s game plan when he takes his team to Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The East of Scotland Premier League team frustrated Saints throughout their William Hill Scottish Cup tie by packing their defence and putting almost every player behind the ball.

The Ladbrokes Premiership side eventually made the breakthrough in the second half and then added two more goals late on to win 3-0 and reach the fifth round.

And Goodwin says the roles will be reversed when the Buddies take on Rangers in midweek.

He said: “Wednesday night will be completely different. It’ll be a full house, the place will be noisy and it’ll be a great experience for the boys who haven’t been there.

“We’ll go and try and frustrate the life out of them and see where we get to. We’ll be taking Broxburn’s approach – we might park two buses!”

Goodwin praised the contribution of Danny Mullen, who came off the bench to claim a goal and an assist against Broxburn.

He added: “With the way the game was going and the gaps opening up I thought it was perfect for Danny to come on. I was delighted he got his goal and it was a good assist for the last.”