Hamilton put sale of season tickets for 2020-21 campaign on hold

Hamilton have ditched season tickets for next term amid uncertainty over when Scottish football will restart and whether any return will be sustainable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club have also told current season ticket holders they will be eligible for a partial refund as they expect this Ladbrokes Premiership campaign to be terminated as it stands.

A club statement read: “We want to be absolutely fair to our supporters and have decided, at this point in time, that it is our intention NOT to put season tickets on sale for season 2020-21.

“Our reasoning behind this decision is simple – there remains various scenarios that could halt the new season or prevent it from running smoothly, and with that in mind we will be adopting a ‘pay at the turnstiles’ policy when supporters are allowed to attend matches again.

“The backing of our loyal fans is greatly appreciated and we hope that this policy will encourage all of you to support the club as much as possible when the time comes.

“With regards to the current season it appears that we will not be playing the remaining games and season ticket holders, if they wish, can request a proportional refund on their season books.”