Hayes could miss Aberdeen clash

Jonny Hayes is a doubt with a shoulder injury as Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic host his former club Aberdeen.

Mikey Johnston returns from injury but fellow winger Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot) is struggling to make another appearance in 2019.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Midfielder Craig Bryson and full-back Greg Leigh are doubtful for the visitors.

Funso Ojo is available after his return from a three-month lay-off with a hamstring injury lasted 45 minutes last weekend.

Ethan Ross (thigh) and Scott Wright (knee) are still out.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Rogic, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Morgan, Gordon.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, Bryson, McLennan, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.