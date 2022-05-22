Heung-min Son and Mohamed Salah share Golden Boot award

Tottenham's Heung-min Son and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are joint winners of the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2021-22 season with 23 goals apiece.

Son scored twice for Spurs in their 5-0 win at Norwich, including one stunning strike, as Antonio Conte's side claimed fourth place ahead of Arsenal and qualified for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Salah started on the bench for Liverpool against Wolves at Anfield, but came on to strike an all-important goal in the 84th minute as the Reds came from behind to win 3-1 but missed out on the title by a point to Manchester City.

Son becomes the first Asian player to win the award in what is his best scoring season at Spurs (24 overall), while Salah claims the prize for the third time after previous successes in 2017-18 (outright) and 2018-19 (tied with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

Both Son and Salah made 35 appearances in the Premier League this season, but none of the South Korean's goals came from the penalty spot compared to five spot-kicks for the Egyptian.

Salah has 30 in all competitions in 49 games and will hope to add to that tally in next Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.