Heung-min Son and Mohamed Salah share Golden Boot award
By Ben Hayward published
Tottenham's Heung-min Son and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah share the Golden Boot award with 23 goals apiece in 2021-22
Tottenham's Heung-min Son and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are joint winners of the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2021-22 season with 23 goals apiece.
Son scored twice for Spurs in their 5-0 win at Norwich, including one stunning strike, as Antonio Conte's side claimed fourth place ahead of Arsenal and qualified for the Champions League.
Meanwhile, Salah started on the bench for Liverpool against Wolves at Anfield, but came on to strike an all-important goal in the 84th minute as the Reds came from behind to win 3-1 but missed out on the title by a point to Manchester City.
Son becomes the first Asian player to win the award in what is his best scoring season at Spurs (24 overall), while Salah claims the prize for the third time after previous successes in 2017-18 (outright) and 2018-19 (tied with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).
Both Son and Salah made 35 appearances in the Premier League this season, but none of the South Korean's goals came from the penalty spot compared to five spot-kicks for the Egyptian.
Salah has 30 in all competitions in 49 games and will hope to add to that tally in next Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.