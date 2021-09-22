Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet says he’s becoming a better all-round striker

Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet believes he is developing into a better all-round striker than he’s ever been even though he is not currently scoring as freely as in previous seasons.

The 24-year-old Scotland international has made his name as a reputable goal-scorer after notching 34, 23 and 18 times in his last three campaigns with Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Hibs.

He has only managed three goals in all competitions for club and country this term – and has struck just once in six league games – but Nisbet feels he is now a more refined centre-forward who is contributing to matches in other ways.

He said: “I think I’ve started the season off well. I’ve not scored as many goals as I did last year but I think my overall play has been very good.

“This season my overall play has been a lot better (than last year). I think it got gradually better over the course of last season, which was my first one in the top flight, but I feel like I’ve started this season off very well.

“I was maybe a bit off it on Saturday (in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren), but I think a lot of the boys were off it on Saturday. You can’t play well every week. I’ll put that one to bed and look forward to the Dundee United game.”

Nisbet is confident the goals will soon start flowing again but won’t be setting himself any objectives just yet.

He said: “I don’t usually set my scoring targets until after Christmas. I’ve done that the last couple of years and it’s worked well for me so hopefully I can do the same again.”

Nisbet is loving linking up with Australia attacker Martin Boyle, who has already scored nine goals for club and country and was named cinch Premiership player of the month for August.

He said: “Both of us just bounce off each other. If the two of us are on form, I don’t think any defence in the league can handle us. We’ve got a great relationship, with me dropping short and Boyler going in behind, and vice-versa. It’s all going well there so hopefully that can continue.”

Hibs are aiming to reach their fourth consecutive semi-final under Jack Ross when they face Dundee United in Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Tannadice.

Nisbet said: “We’re desperate to win a cup. Over the last few years Hibs have always been in semi-finals and finals. That’s a positive thing but we’ve just not made that final step.

“Last season was very disappointing because we felt we should have won a cup but we didn’t deliver. Those experiences should help because we don’t want that to happen again.

“We’ve got that hurt and disappointment from previous competitions and we need to use that in a positive way to try and produce on the park and bring a cup home.”