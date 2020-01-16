Holt still looking for new additions after Schofield arrival

Livingston manager Gary Holt could do more January business after several changes to his squad.

Holt quickly moved to fill the void left by Matija Sarkic’s departure back to parent club Aston Villa by bringing in Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan.

Defender Ciaron Brown returned on loan from Cardiff, while Jack Stobbs went back to Sheffield Wednesday following an injury-hit stay.

Holt said: “We are still looking, there are still avenues we want to explore.

“We have done a bit of business, big Matty had to go back so we got Ryan in and he has settled into the group great.

“Big Ciaron has come back, so that’s been pleasing. He has got a bit of stick that he only signs in January because he gets to go on the break.

“They will add to the group, they have played men’s football and know what’s involved.”

Holt feels his team are ready for Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie with Ladbrokes League One leaders Raith Rovers following their winter training camp in Malaga, where they faced Ajax reserves and Anderlecht in friendlies.

Holt said: “We looked at getting a couple of games in when we were away so the boys can get more minutes in them and more match sharpness. We have done that because we didn’t want to be playing catch-up on fitness.

“We have made them aware of the threats of Raith and that we are a scalp.

“They are flying high, they have been playing games, they are top of the league, so I am really looking forward to it. It will be a right, proper cup tie.”