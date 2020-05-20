How Premier League players reacted to being back at their training grounds

A number of Premier League players have welcomed their return to training as they make their first steps towards completing the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players were allowed to resume training in small groups from Tuesday afternoon after a shareholders’ vote on Monday, although social distancing must be practised at all times with contact training not permitted at this stage.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how players and clubs have reacted to being back at work.

Great to be back with the boys 🔴 #YNWApic.twitter.com/LS2ylww1Ya— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) May 20, 2020

A social distancing hug, brought to you by @Madders10 🤗 pic.twitter.com/AOwWvSrYh6— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 20, 2020

Buzzing to be back 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xikxrR5Y6X— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 20, 2020

Thank god…I’d ran out at home! Absolutely amazing being back at training with the lads. Not an #Ad I promise pic.twitter.com/kGWTRyMCfL— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 20, 2020

Some interesting new haircuts on show! 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6BUVumJPbG— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 20, 2020

Back in action! Let's get it! 💪🏽⚽ pic.twitter.com/4KvHSmC2hp— Ezri Konsa (@Ekonsa15) May 20, 2020

Phase 1️⃣ – Day 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/epxpQnadow— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 20, 2020

That smile says it all, grateful to be back! ✊🏽⚽️ @afcbournemouthpic.twitter.com/mxPhS7lW4M— Arnaut Danjuma (@ArnautDanjuma) May 20, 2020

Back to work ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/L60LBT8qAh— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 20, 2020