How Premier League players reacted to being back at their training grounds
By PA Staff
A number of Premier League players have welcomed their return to training as they make their first steps towards completing the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Players were allowed to resume training in small groups from Tuesday afternoon after a shareholders’ vote on Monday, although social distancing must be practised at all times with contact training not permitted at this stage.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how players and clubs have reacted to being back at work.
Great to be back with the boys 🔴 #YNWApic.twitter.com/LS2ylww1Ya— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) May 20, 2020
We’re back😄🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WwbO9EXx2e— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) May 20, 2020
A social distancing hug, brought to you by @Madders10 🤗 pic.twitter.com/AOwWvSrYh6— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 20, 2020
A sight for sore eyes 😍#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/FqxL3PwkD2— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 20, 2020
Great to be back with the boys 💪🏻☀️#scorchio#sociallydistancedtraining#YNWApic.twitter.com/NdehCnjyII— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 20, 2020
Buzzing to be back 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xikxrR5Y6X— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 20, 2020
Thank god…I’d ran out at home! Absolutely amazing being back at training with the lads. Not an #Ad I promise pic.twitter.com/kGWTRyMCfL— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 20, 2020
Back to it 💪#THFC ⚪️ #COYSpic.twitter.com/TsxFUXtaWP— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 20, 2020
Welcome back, fellas! 👋😁#MUFCpic.twitter.com/p6QgCfU2vO— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020
👍 @Evertonpic.twitter.com/ANsdsU0PEu— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) May 20, 2020
Some interesting new haircuts on show! 💇♂️ pic.twitter.com/6BUVumJPbG— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 20, 2020
Back in action! Let's get it! 💪🏽⚽ pic.twitter.com/4KvHSmC2hp— Ezri Konsa (@Ekonsa15) May 20, 2020
Phase 1️⃣ – Day 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/epxpQnadow— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 20, 2020
That smile says it all, grateful to be back! ✊🏽⚽️ @afcbournemouthpic.twitter.com/mxPhS7lW4M— Arnaut Danjuma (@ArnautDanjuma) May 20, 2020
Back to work ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/L60LBT8qAh— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 20, 2020
Great to be back with (apart) from the lads today. Love this team 🤝 🦊 pic.twitter.com/KBG8NoLbWm— James Maddison (@Madders10) May 20, 2020
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.