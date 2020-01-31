Howe hopeful over Lerma and Rico

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hopes have both Jefferson Lerma and Diego Rico in contention for the visit of fellow Premier League relegation-battlers Aston Villa.

Midfielder Lerma (groin) and defender Rico (unspecified) both missed the FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Arsenal on Monday night.

Forward Joshua King, who has been linked with a deadline-day switch to Manchester United, continues to recover from a hamstring problem, while defender Chris Mepham (knee), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), Jack Stacey (thigh), winger Junior Stanislas (calf), Philip Billing (back), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), David Brooks (ankle) and Charlie Daniels (knee) all remain sidelined.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith faces a goalkeeping dilemma.

Recent recruit Pepe Reina is fit again after recovering from a calf issue that forced him out of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Leicester on Tuesday, in which Orjan Nyland produced a man-of-the-match display.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is also available again after being ineligible to face the Foxes. Smith remains without striker Wesley (knee), midfielder John McGinn (fractured ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf).

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Francis, Ake, A Smith, Rico, Lerma, H Wilson, Fraser, L Cook, Solanke, C Wilson, Boruc, Simpson, Genesini, Surman, Dobre, Gosling, Surridge

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Sarkic, Guilbert, Engels, Chester, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Drinkwater, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Targett, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Samatta, Vassilev.