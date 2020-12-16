Howe, Silva, Terry, Allardyce – Who could replace Slaven Bilic at West Brom?

West Brom are looking for a new manager following the departure of Slaven Bilic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some possible contenders for the vacancy at The Hawthorns.

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe worked wonders at Bournemouth (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Long regarded as one of the brightest young managerial prospects in English football, the 43-year-old is available after leaving Bournemouth in the summer. Led the Cherries through the divisions to the top flight – after first keeping them in the English Football League – and then oversaw a five-year stay in the Premier League.

Marco Silva

Everton sacked Marco Silva after a dismal run (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Portuguese would be a gamble after failing in three previous attempts to establish himself in England. He cut a particularly forlorn figure as he was dumped by Everton after a dreadful run in December 2019 that left the Toffees in the relegation zone. Silva, 43, made positive initial impressions at Hull, Watford and Goodison Park but all three reigns proved inglorious and short-lived.

Lee Bowyer

Lee Bowyer is currently in charge at Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)

The former Leeds and Newcastle midfielder may be ready to step up to the Premier League after cutting his managerial teeth with Charlton. The 43-year-old proved his worth by overcoming the club’s off-field difficulties to secure promotion to the Championship in 2019. They were relegated last term but are back among the leading League One contenders.

Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira recently left his job as Nice manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Remains a contender for top English jobs despite his recent sacking by Nice. The 44-year-old World Cup-winning former Arsenal linchpin made a good impression in two-and-a-half years with the French club, overseeing seventh and fifth-placed finishes and European qualification, before paying the price for a poor start in 2020-21. Previously in charge of Manchester City’s elite development squad and sister club New York City.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has led Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It might seem a stretch to expect Gerrard, 40, to quit a strong title challenge in Scotland for a relegation battle in England, but his name being mentioned underlines the growing reputation he has. Expected to move back to the Premier League at some point but the route to his dream job of managing Liverpool looks unlikely to open up any time soon.

John Terry

John Terry, right, has been working as number two to Dean Smith, left, at Aston Villa (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Former England and Chelsea captain Terry is expected to step up to a top job sooner or later after two years working as assistant boss to Dean Smith at Aston Villa. The 40-year-old, who won multiple honours during his illustrious playing career, has also been linked with other posts including Derby and Bournemouth.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce is one of the go-to names when rescue acts are required (Nigel French/PA)

A name typically linked with fire-fighting jobs, Allardyce is likely to be mentioned despite apparently being retired. Has previously taken on Crystal Palace and Everton as short-term rescue projects. England manager for a brief time, the 66-year-old would not come cheap but he has a strong reputation forged with solid spells at Bolton, Blackburn and West Ham.