I have a ‘very good relationship’ with Jorginho – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has hailed Jorginho as a “big influence” at Chelsea this term.

Blues boss Lampard insisted the Italy star will play a crucial role as the Stamford Bridge men chase a top-four Premier League finish.

Jorginho continues to be linked with a summer switch to Juventus, but Lampard still has faith in the defensive midfielder.

Frank Lampard, pictured, wants to rely on Jorginho for Chelsea’s Premier League run-in (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool)

Billy Gilmour will miss up to four months after knee surgery, with N’Golo Kante still nursing a hamstring concern, so Jorginho could make his first start since the Premier League resumption at Sheffield United on Saturday.

“A good professional will be unhappy they’re not playing but deal with it in the right way, which he has done,” said Lampard.

“My job now is to understand that every individual is different and I try and deal with them as you feel your relationship is individually.

“Some I will decide to speak to more than others or feel like I have to give reasons why. Some I will want to see from their reaction in training how they are dealing with things.

“With Jorginho I feel we’re hanging on this one at the moment. He’s been a big influence this season.

“Sometimes we play a holding midfield player. N’Golo Kante’s done it, Billy Gilmour’s done it, Jorginho’s done it a lot this season.

“I choose it where I see fit for the games and if we are playing well I want to go again.

“I look at the opposition, I have to make choices. They’re not easy choices.

“Jorginho knows I’m always ready to talk. I’ve got a very good relationship that’s very open with him.

“Where he’s trained well and shown the right character we haven’t had to have any sit-downs and I know I can rely on Jorginho when he plays at any moment.

“I know I can rely on him to drive the team and be the one in training who wins a small-sided game as much or as more than anyone else. In that way he’s a fantastic player to manage.”