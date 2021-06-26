Italy vs Austria line-ups: Team news from the Euro 2020 second-round knockout
By Conor Pope
These are the Italy vs Austria line-ups for Saturday's 8pm Euro 202 kick-off
The Italy vs Austria line-ups have been revealed, as we get our first Euro 2020 knockout game at Wembley.
Italy got here by topping their group in style, clocking up nine points and scoring a bagful of goals.
Austria, meanwhile, finished second in a group that also included Netherlands, North Macedonia and Ukraine.
The winners of this game will go on to play either Belgium or Portugal in the quarter-finals.
Italy vs Austria line-ups
Italy line-up
GK G Donnarumma
RB Di Lorenzo
CB Bonucci
CB Acerbi
LB Spinazzola
CM Barella
CM Jorginho
CM Verratti
FW Berardi
FW Immobile
FW Insigne
Substitutes
1 Sirigu
5 Locatelli
9 Belotti
12 Pessina
13 Emerson
14 Chiesa
16 Cristante
20 Bernardeschi
22 Raspadori
23 Bastoni
25 Tolói
26 Meret
Austria line-up
GK Bachmann
RB Lainer
CB Dragovic
CB Hinteregger
LB Alaba
CM Schlager
CM Grillitsch
RW Laimer
AM Sabitzer
LW Baumgartner
FW Arnautovic
Substitutes
1 Schlager
2 Ulmer
5 Posch
6 Ilsanker
11 Gregoritsch
12 Pervan
14 Baumgartlinger
15 Lienhart
16 Trimmel
17 Schaub
18 Schöpf
25 Kalajdzic
