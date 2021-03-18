Austria Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Austria Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Franco Foda has called up his squad for games against Scotland, Faroe Islands and Denmark.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Austria squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Austria Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The most exciting news for Austrian football fans following this month's selection for the World Cup qualifiers is the inclusion of 17-year-old Yusuf Demir of Rapid Wien. Demir, who has featured in the Europa League this season, is considered to be the country's brightest young talent and could make his debut this month.

There are first call-ups too to Demir's Rapid teammate Ercan Kara and Watford's Daniel Bachmann. Marco Friedl, who's only played once for the national side, is also chosen as part of this month's squad.

There are very few notable absentees with the likes of David Alaba, Valentino Lazaro, Aleksandar Dragovic and Marcel Sabitzer all selected. The two most experienced stars to miss out this time around though are Julian Baumgartlinger and Marko Arnautovic.

Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig has had to withdraw from this squad through injury. David Nemeth, Max Ullmann, Albert Vallci and Dejan Ljubicic were all set to make their national debuts and were included in the preliminary Austria squad, only to later drop out.

