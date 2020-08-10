Jack Harrison returns to Leeds for third loan spell

Leeds have re-signed winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Manchester City with a view to a permanent move.

Harrison has spent the last two seasons on loan at Elland Road, making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

After signing for a third time, Harrison said: “I’m delighted to be back and excited to get going in the Premier League.

“We know as a group it’s going to be a challenging season, but we’re more than ready for it.”

The 23-year-old featured in every game for the Whites last season as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the Sky Bet Championship title.

Leeds later announced the arrival of teenage striker Joe Gelhardt from Wigan on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old, capped by England from Under-16 to 18 level, made two starts and 17 substitute appearances for Latics in all competitions last season, scoring against Hull in a 2-2 draw.

Gelhardt told the club’s website: “It’s a massive club and going into the Premier League now, hopefully I can kick on as a player and help the team make some very good memories.

“I’ve watched Leeds a few times on television and the side play with a very high intensity and don’t stop working until the 90th minute. I think that suits my style of play and I like working hard.

“Of course I’ve still got a lot to develop as a player, but Marcelo Bielsa is a great manager and hopefully I can develop under him.”