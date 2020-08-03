Jeremie Frimpong not worrying about Rangers as Celtic begin bid for 10 in a row

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong insisted he is paying no attention to what Rangers do after the Hoops began their quest for 10 in a row in style.

Steven Gerrard’s side came through a tough Premiership opener against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday with a 1-0 win.

Champions Celtic, after unfurling the ninth title-winning flag at Parkhead on Sunday, responded with a thumping 5-1 triumph over Hamilton.

Full-back Frimpong, who scored the second goal with French striker Odsonne Edouard netting a hat-trick and Polish substitute Patryk Klimala getting his first competitive Celtic goal in the final moments, said after the game that he is unperturbed by what their Old Firm rivals are doing.

The 19-year-old, signed from Manchester City in 2019, said: “I don’t really care about Rangers, if they lose or win.

“I just focus on Celtic and what is the goal ahead. We go out to win. We don’t really care about other teams. We just care about ourselves.”

It was a difficult day for Hamilton, who scored through a deflected Scott Martin strike to make it 2-1 at the interval.

However, Celtic improved further in the second half, to the delight of boss Neil Lennon, and ended up easy winners.

Accies boss Brian Rice said: “We had a few chances and had worked on things which we felt would help us create chances.

“But, as I said to them, I’ve been here many, many times when at half-time you think you are doing all right.

“But the first 20 minutes of the second half are crucial at Celtic Park.

“Two goals in the first few minutes of the second half killed the game off.”