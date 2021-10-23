Joe Aribo wants Rangers to carry European momentum into St Mirren clash

Joe Aribo is looking for Rangers to get back to winning ways in the cinch Premiership against St Mirren after the crucial Europa League success on Thursday night.

The Gers midfielder was one of the star men as Steven Gerrard’s side beat Brondby 2-0 at Ibrox to register their first Group A points after three fixtures and breathe life into their campaign.

A quick turnaround sees the league leaders travel to Paisley on Sunday, where they will be looking to make amends for last week when they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 with title challengers Hearts at Ibrox.

Aribo is acutely aware of the importance of following up that crucial win against the Danish outfit with three points against Jim Goodwin’s side, who have won their last three games and are unbeaten in six.

The 25-year-old former Charlton player said: “We know we can’t afford to drop points. We want to win every single game so when we drop points it is a bit frustrating.

“So we just have to make it right in the next fixture.”

Aribo admitted that Thursday’s performance and result against Brondby “felt very good”.

After defeats to Lyon and Sparta Prague, the Scottish champions are back in the running for the knockout stages of the Europa League ahead of their return game against Brondby in Denmark next month.

However, Aribo insists the win against the Danes thanks to goals from defender Leon Balogun – a doubt for the St Mirren clash with a hamstring problem – and striker Kemar Roofe has to be quickly forgotten to refocus on league business.

He said: “We knew how important the result was, we needed it to kick-start our European campaign.

“It was a really nice feeling being out there and it was up there with one of the best performances of the season.

“So hopefully we can keep that going and push on now.

“How you need to look at it, is that you can’t dwell on what’s happened.

“You have to look forward to the next fixture because that is just as important as the one just gone.

“Win or lose, say on a Thursday, we need to look at the weekend and what is going to come. You need to focus.”