Joe Newell remains sidelined as Hibernian host Rangers

Hibernian will be without Joe Newell as they look to bounce back from their Betfred Cup disappointment against Rangers.

Midfielder Newell has missed Hibs’ last two games – including Saturday’s semi-final defeat to St Johnstone at Hampden – with a groin problem.

Manager Jack Ross remains without Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) for the visit of Gers to Leith.

Kemar Roofe is likely to feature on Wednesday night after Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted Saturday’s Ross County clash had come too soon for the striker.

Roofe was on the bench for the 5-0 Ibrox win but was not introduced having trained just once before the meeting with John Hughes team. However, the former Leeds forward – who injured his thigh against Celtic on January 2 – is back firmly in contention for action in Leith.

Scott Arfield (ankle) is on target for a mid-February return meaning George Edmundson (hernia) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic are the only two players still out.