Jon Obika does not expect any further breaches of coronavirus rules

St Mirren striker Jon Obika will be surprised if any other players breach coronavirus protocols following Nicola Sturgeon’s stark warning.

Obika and his team-mates had their midweek game against Celtic postponed after Hoops defender Boli Bolingoli made a flying visit to Spain and failed to quarantine himself before playing against Kilmarnock.

The rule breach followed a costly night out from eight Aberdeen players and sparked a warning from the First Minister, who declared Scottish football risked being shut down if another similar incident happened.

Both Celtic and Aberdeen, plus the players involved, have now been hit with disciplinary action from the Scottish football authorities and Obika feels the stakes are so high that all players will adhere to the guidelines.

“We all know our responsibilities, what we have to uphold,” he said ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Hamilton.

“We know we are being watched, especially at this point in time, we are being watched a lot more closely because our actions can also affect other people.

“The gaffer reiterates to us a few times over the week, but the players know even without these things happening that we are role models to a lot of people and we have to be responsible not only for ourselves but others too.

“We have been told to stay in our own bubbles from training ground to home and we just want everyone to follow the rules.

“After the incidents, I’ll be surprised if these things happen again.

“I know the First Minister said it’s a yellow card, so we know what’s next.

“We need to focus. This is football, it’s our jobs. If it’s football to home, then that’s what it is.”