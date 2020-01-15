Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze voted England Players of the Year

Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze were named BT England Players of the Year yesterday.

Both won the Champions League in 2019, for Liverpool and Lyon respectively.

Henderson, 29, has made himself an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s record-breaking side, despite a rollercoaster Liverpool career.

He has started 17 of Liverpool’s 21 games in the Premier League this season, dropping points in just one.

The Liverpool captain played seven times for England in 2019, passing the 50-cap mark in the process, as Gareth Southgate’s side qualified for Euro 2020 with ease.

Fans voted online to decide the recipients of the award.

Henderson tweeted: “Very honoured and humbled to be named BT England Player of the Year. Even more so considering just how strong this England set up is. Thank you to everyone who voted.”

Henderson beat out former club teammate Raheem Sterling and England captain Harry Kane into second and third respectively.

The award caps a successful year for Henderson, who was named the third best midfielder in the 2018/19 Champions League season by UEFA.

Bronze picked up the women’s gong for the second time, having first won in 2015.

Bronze, 28, starred as England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019.

The right-back, who has 81 caps, came second in the women’s Ballon d’Or in December and was awarded the World Cup Silver Ball in July.

Bronze tweeted: “Really grateful for this. Thank you to all the Lionesses fans who stuck by us and supported us in 2019.”

Ellen White, World Cup joint top scorer, came second and Beth Mead was third.