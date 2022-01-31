Julian Alvarez completes Manchester City switch but stays with River Plate
By PA Staff published
Manchester City have completed the signing of exciting River Plate prospect Julian Alvarez for just over £14million.
After widespread speculation about a move to the north west, the highly-rated forward celebrated his 22nd birthday by signing a five-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium.
Alvarez joins for 17m euros (£14.1m) having scored 36 goals in 96 appearances for River Plate, as well as providing 25 assists.
City have confirmed the forward “will remain with River on loan at least until July 2022”, with the Buenos Aires giants hoping their Copa Libertadores campaign extends all the way to October’s final.
We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2022
Alvarez has already won six senior caps for Argentina and City director of football Txiki Begiristain is excited by the new signing’s potential.
“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” he said
“He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.
“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”
