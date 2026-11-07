How to watch Altrincham vs Notts County for FREE: live stream FA Cup 1st round tie

Watch Altrincham vs Notts County for free as the National League side welcome League One opponents in the FA Cup 2026/27 First Round. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Robins are flying high in the National League and reached the First Round in style, thumping FC United of Manchester 6-2 in the Fourth Qualifying Round.

Notts County are 17th in League One, two levels above their hosts in the pyramid, and have recently claimed eye-catching wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield Town.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Altrincham vs Notts County in the FA Cup 2026/27 First Round online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Altrincham vs Notts County for free?

Yes! Altrincham vs Notts County will be shown live on free-to-air BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

You must be a UK resident and have a valid TV licence to access BBC iPlayer. If you do, just sign up online and you're good to go!

Watch Altrincham vs Notts County for FREE on BBC iPlayer The BBC will show two matches from each round on a non-exclusive basis, up until the semi-finals, where they will show one game, followed by the final. Altrincham vs Notts County is one of the selected First Round fixtures.

Outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your free Altrincham vs Notts County stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Altrincham vs Notts County from anywhere

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How to watch Altrincham vs Notts County in the UK

As mentioned above, Altrincham vs Notts County will be broadcast live and for free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max will also show the game, with coverage on TNT Sports 1. Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Altrincham vs Notts County on TNT Sports TNT Sports will show a minimum of 47 fixtures in the FA Cup 2026/27, including Altrincham vs Notts County. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Altrincham vs Notts County in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Altrincham vs Notts County on ESPN Select, with kick-off at 12:30pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual ESPN Select stream with a VPN.

Watch Altrincham vs Notts County on ESPN Select ESPN is the exclusive US rights-holder for the 2026/27 FA Cup, with every game available to stream live through ESPN Select. A subscription costs £13.99/month, while ESPN Unlimited will give you access to the main ESPN networks for $31.99/month.

How to watch Altrincham vs Notts County in Australia

Altrincham vs Notts County is being shown live in Australia on Stan Sport.

UK resident in Australia? Watch Altrincham vs Notts County on BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Stan Sport holds the rights for the FA Cup Down Under, and will broadcast Altrincham vs Notts County as one of it's select games. Packages are available from AU$29.99/month.

Altrincham vs Notts County: Preview

FA Cup fever has taken hold at Altrincham as the Robins prepare to welcome League One side Notts County to the J. Davidson Stadium in the First Round.

The National League team will be confident they can spring a shock against a club who sit 38 places above them in the pyramid, with their strong home form underpinning a promising start to the season that has Neil Gibson's men seventh in the table.

The Robins are looking for their first win over an EFL side since 2015, when they dumped out Barnsley, while they have not reached the Second Round since 2019.

Altrincham boast several former County players, including Tom Crawford, Kristian Dennis, Kane Hemmings, Jack Hinchy and Jimmy Knowles. Meanwhile, Gibson has added former Hull City forward Pharrell Brown to his squad ahead of the cup clash.

SEE ALSO How to watch FA Cup 2026/27

The Magpies are part of a small collection of former winners to enter at this stage of the competition, having lifted the FA Cup way back in 1894.

As the oldest professional club in the world, County have a proud history but the days of battling at the business end of this competition are long gone, having not progressed beyond the Fifth Round since 1991.

Martin Paterson's current crop are looking to consolidate in League One after winning promotion via the play-offs last term, and they have stabilised after a bad patch, most recently beating local rivals Mansfield Town last Saturday.

It will be interesting to see how much Paterson rotates his squad, with goalkeeper James Belshaw and defenders Jacob Bedeau and Lucas Ness ever-presents in the third tier this season. Ollie Cooper has proved a useful source of goals from midfield, with four in 10 appearances this term.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Altrincham 1-2 Notts County

The Magpies are in good form, so we are predicting them to edge a tight game.