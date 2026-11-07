Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels and preview for Premier League Saturday-evening clash

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City for FREE as Enzo Maresca's side look to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Forest manager Oliver Glasner admitted "change" was needed after last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Brentford, which left the club 19th in the Premier League and winless in five matches.

City head coach Maresca would also have been looking at what he could do differently following their home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion seven days ago, a result that saw them surrender top spot to Arsenal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Saturday-evening Premier League clash.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City for free?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

NBC has live coverage in the States and is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 21-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams. Plus they have a MEGA Black Friday deal right now:

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City stream on Sky Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show 215 games this year with plans starting from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the US

As mentioned above, NBC is showing Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the US.

The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, with kick-off at 12:30pm ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City stream on NBC if you're away from home.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City. An annual plan is available from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 4:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is included on the platform, as well as every other Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Preview

Oliver Glasner admitted this week that he has "failed" as Nottingham Forest manager so far, with his side second-bottom of the Premier League and on a five-match winless run.

The Austrian head coach has fronted up since last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Brentford and he will hope it sparks a reaction from his players in this Saturday-evening clash with Manchester City.

If Forest get a result, they will go into the international break with renewed belief that they can get out of trouble, but another loss would only increase the pressure on Glasner.

Striker Igor Jesus could return from injury, but this game comes too soon for Nicolo Savona as he works his way back to fitness. Meanwhile, Nicolas Dominguez will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

City were made to work hard for their 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, with Enzo Maresca's side twice pegged back before Erling Haaland scored the winner 12 minutes from time.

They will need to be similarly resilient against Forest as they look to bounce back from consecutive league defeats against Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, which followed seven successive wins to start the season.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is under the microscope after making several errors that led to goals, but the Italian is expected to retain the No.1 shirt. Elliot Anderson is also set to return to the City Ground for the first time since his £116m move from Forest in July.

Elsewhere, Maresca has revealed that left-back Nico O'Reilly is "not 100 per cent" so could be a fitness doubt.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester City

Neither team is in great form, so we are predicting a closely-fought contest that falls in City's favour.